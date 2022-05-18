Dr. Gatzke New CMO of Mile Bluff Medical Center

On May 1, Dr. Angela Gatzke-Plamann (Dr. Gatzke) became the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.

Since joining the Mile Bluff team in 2010, Dr. Gatzke has delivered exceptional care to her patients, served as Chief of Staff, assisted the organization through an electronic health record system transition, developed a substance use treatment program, and been elected to Mile Bluff’s Board of Directors and the Physicians Operations Committee. As CMO, she will focus in on providing advocacy and clinical perspective in support of Mile Bluff’s patient-centered mission, vision, values and strategies.

When reflecting back on why she chose Mile Bluff, Dr. Gatzke shared, “This is a place where providers want to work and patients want to be cared for; and that’s what I was looking for. I wanted to find an organization that could be my forever home.” She added, “As CMO I can work to ensure that Mile Bluff’s legacy of provider longevity continues, while still having the opportunity to provide one-on-one clinical care to my patients – which is my first love in medicine.”

“I look forward to seeing how Dr. Gatzke thrives in her new role,” commented Mile Bluff’s CEO Dara Bartels. “She is the final piece needed to complete our executive staff, and she is a great addition to the team.”

Source: WRJC.com







