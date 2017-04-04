DPI’s Tony Evers Wins Third Term As State Superintendent

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (0404/2017) – Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Tony Evers (above) has been re-elected to a third term to helm the DPI. Evers was supported by a majority of teachers and parents throughout Wisconsin. A big part of his likeability is due to the fact that he has been high on what Public Education does for students, as opposed to the idea floating around by advocates of School Choice. Evers opponent, challenger Lowell Holtz, on the other hand, has been pushing Choice and the Voucher system that transfers tax dollars from the public system to private schools. The latter is thought of as threatening to weaken the public education system through loss of revenue to properly educate students in the public schools. – WiscReport NewsBriefs

