Sheboygan City Council fires City Administrator
by WRN Contributor on January 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM
By an 8 to 2 vote, the Sheboygan Common Council voted Monday night to fire the city administrator without cause. The reason for the termination of Todd Wolf is unclear, since most of the discussion regarding the dismissal reportedly happened among […]
Jury selection for Kenosha County homicide retrial
by WRN Contributor on January 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM
Jury selection is underway in the second trial of a 62-year-old man accused of killing his wife with antifreeze nearly a quarter-century ago. Mark Jensen was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife at their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. A letter […]
Racine CNH workers reject contract offer
by WRN Contributor on January 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM
The strike continues at Racine’s Case New Holland plant. Over the weekend, a majority of United Auto Workers union members at the CNH plants in Racine and Burlington Iowa rejected an offer from the company. Reuters reports that the UAW did not […]
DPI won’t take action against Chippewa Falls School District over alleged harassment
by Raymond Neupert on January 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction won’t be taking action against the Chippewa Falls School district for claims of harassment of students despite an appeal of a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Wisconsin. DPI said that while Chippewa […]
Evers names James Bond to lead veterans agency
by Raymond Neupert on January 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM
Governor Tony Evers has picked a new head of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Current DVA deputy secretary James Bond has been named to take over the position of his former boss Mary Kolar who announced her retirement last week. Bond is […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday night 1/9
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM
Fact check: Sen. Agard says "our spring elections have a smaller turnout associated with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM
State Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, says "This (Wis. Supreme Court) is a very important election for the state of Wisconsin, and historically, our spring elections have a smaller turnout associated with them."
Native Americans are up to seven times more likely to be jailed than white people, says a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Native Americans are also sentenced more harshly than other ethnicities, the new national report says.
Peter Frank named editor of Green Bay Press-Gazette
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM
After 23 years in Green Bay and 28 years covering Wisconsin communities, Peter Frank has been named the Green Bay Press-Gazette's top editor.
