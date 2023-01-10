DPI won’t take action against Chippewa Falls School District over alleged harassment

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction won’t be taking action against the Chippewa Falls School district for claims of harassment of students despite an appeal of a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Wisconsin. DPI said that while Chippewa Falls officials failed to investigate those claims properly, the students involved no longer attend school in […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.