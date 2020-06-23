DPI releases release guidance on reopening K-12 schools

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Monday issued Education Forward, a guidance document for Wisconsin district and school leaders to use as they plan for a safe, efficient, and equitable return to school for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. State School Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said, “Education Forward is meant to […]

Source: WRN.com







