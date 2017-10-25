DPI raises concerns about ‘Teacher Protection Act’

State education officials have some reservations about legislation introduced earlier this week, which backers say is designed to protect teachers from students who may turn violent in the classroom. The so-called ‘Teacher Protection Act‘ from Representative Jeremy Thiesfeldt (R-Fond du Lac) more clearly spells out the rights teachers have if they are the victim of […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.