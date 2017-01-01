Dozens of teens voted illegally in Wisconsin presidential primary

A report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission shows several dozen 17-year-olds illegally voted in the state’s presidential primary last April. Commission spokesman Reid Magney said they believe it was a result of those students mistakenly thinking they could vote in the primary if they would turn 18 in time from the general election in November, […]

See: Wisconsin Radio Network

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.