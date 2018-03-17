Dozens gather to pay tribute to women in science
In honor of Women’s History Month, the Colossal Fossil museum in the Wausau Center Mall celebrated female scientists.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Team Smejkal wins 15th annual Sturgeon Bay Breakfast Rotary Club Trivia Night4 hours ago
- Mild again Sunday, then breezy and cooler4 hours ago
- Police investigate death at Wisconsin Rapids home7 hours ago
- Dozens gather to pay tribute to women in science8 hours ago
- Hundreds gather for the inaugural Run to Remember8 hours ago
- Former senator’s Wyoming ranch purchased for national forest11 hours ago
- U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan extends job offer to ousted FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe12 hours ago
- Annual cookbook exchange set for March 24th12 hours ago
- Gems of Sturgeon Bay: Options12 hours ago
- Nonprofit considers expanding Davenport marsh13 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Saturday 3/17/1821 hours ago
- Trouble for the GOP?23 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.