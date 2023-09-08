Doyle, John “Jack” Age 96 of Camp Douglas

John “Jack” Doyle, 96, of Camp Douglas, died on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at his home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, 4:30 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Father Peter Raj Mariasamy will officiate.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 3:00 P.M. until the time of the service.

A Burial will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, 12 Noon at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, County Highway K, Town of Oconomowac. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







