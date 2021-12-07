Downtown west De Pere looks to community to learn about development priorities
As the old Shopko lot in languishes, some envision a retail and office space with residential units, a community green space, or a riverfront eatery.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin woman teams with MIT to map violence against Indigenous people in Great Lakes...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM
An interactive program is helping to address the issue of violence against Indigenous people in Wisconsin and other states.
-
Biden Administration rejects plan to give extra funds to districts that did not close...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM
The Department of Education OK'd 95% of the state's $1.4 billion plan to distribute federal funding to help schools navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Ethan Hauschultz killing: Judge won't reduce bail for foster father charged with murder...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Timothy Hauschultz had been slated to go on trial in Manitowoc County this week. But pending motions make it so trial won't start before May 2022.
-
Downtown west De Pere looks to community to learn about development priorities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM
As the old Shopko lot in languishes, some envision a retail and office space with residential units, a community green space, or a riverfront eatery.
-
'I'm scared. I'm worried. I'm overwhelmed.' How COVID-19 upended a Wausau teen's life
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Adriana Jasso, 18, relies on strength, resilience, friends and family to contend with the toll COVID-19 has brought to her family.
-
Photos: Green Bay Packers's Adrian Amos host holiday shopping event for local youth
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2021 at 5:15 AM
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos surprises local youth with holiday shopping event, each child received a $350 gift card, at DICK'S Sporting Goods
-
New Wisconsin law bans cellphone use while driving near roadside emergencies, adds other...
by Stevens Point Journal on December 7, 2021 at 12:31 AM
The law, meant to protect first responders, enacts similar rules to those for driving in construction zones.
-
Rebecca Kleefisch accuses education conference of promoting critical race theory....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2021 at 12:28 AM
A training session labeled CRT was really about "culturally responsive teaching," educators said after Kleefisch raised alarms in a campaign video.
-
Evers signs bipartisan bills on sexual assault evidence collection
by Bob Hague on December 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM
New state laws should ensure that evidence in sexual assault cases is processed promptly. At Monday’s bill signing, Attorney General Josh Kaul says a backlog of sexual assault kits led to the bipartisan legislation. “One of the things […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.