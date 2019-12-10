Dowden, David (Dave) Age 61 of Adams

There is a rumor that a housing complex is going up in Heaven and that skilled construction workers are in high demand. Because of this, David (Dave) Dowden, age 61 of Adams, WI, was called to Heaven earlier than his family would have wished on November 26, 2019.

Dave was born May 31, 1958 to David and Dorathy Dowden, the second of six children. By the age of five, he could sorta drive a tractor, and only ran over his father once (don’t worry, he lived). Or, at least, that is the story that he told us and we are sticking to it. In his school age years, he showed a cow at the fair for 4-H, but didn’t do so well, due to bovine politics. He missed his “calling” however, as he should have gone into pig call competitions, he would have won hands down. After a short basketball career bench warming, he began wrestling and found his athletic calling. He won many matches and awards throughout high school and college. In his senior year of high school, he played Dracula in the school play, was voted Prom King, and was class valedictorian.

Dave attended college at UW-Stevens Point, where he wrestled and majored in Physical Education with a minor in Mathematics. After graduating college he worked as a manager at the restaurant, Marcus Big Boy, where he met Nancy. It took some convincing to get her to notice him, and he even had to hit her with loaves of bread to get her to date him. His unconventional approach worked and they married in May 1984 and he never had to cook again.

During his mid-life crisis, he joined the Sand County Players for a summer and had the leading role as a Bill Clinton-like character in the play Out of Order. He lovingly referred to his script as “It.”

Dave was a skilled carpenter and construction worker and dedicated his life to it. He loved his work, as evidenced by his putzing in his tool shed even on his days off. Many of his coworkers became good friends, but a few remained “clumsy asses.” According to him, construction and tractors were his life, but we all knew better; his faith and his family came first.

He loved running, reading books, junk food, Cryptograms, beer, telling tall tales (to this day, we don’t know if any of them are true), and Westerns. Instead of giving the shirt off his back, whenever his daughters’ friends (or anyone) would come over, he was always ready to offer them fried chicken, a dessert of their choice, or a multivitamin.

Dave was a protector and became a fighter when he was diagnosed with cancer. He never stopped fighting the battle. In tribute to his love of Westerns, we want to note that he did not lose his battle to cancer, it died when he did. Therefore, it was a draw.

He was preceded in death by his father, David L. Dowden, his maternal and paternal grandparents, and his dear friend, John Lichtenberg.

Left to carry on his legacy and tall tales are his beloved wife and friend of 35 years, Nancy; his daughters, Ashley (Joseph) Noelke of Rochester, Amanda (Aaron) Johnson of DeForest; his four grandchildren, Vincent and Charles Noelke, Alexia and Aiden Johnson; his mother, Dorathy Dowden of Albany; his siblings, Denise (Randy) Riese of Monroe, D. Lynn (Ron Krupke) Novak of Albany, Dorathy (Griff) Williams, of Wausau, Dan (Kathy) Dowden of Walworth, Don (Svetlana) Dowden of Spring; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Elma Nichols of Friendship, his sisters-in-law, Pat (Les) Landon of Friendship, Peggy (Scott) Willis of Friendship, Norma (Rick) Abbott of Stevens Point; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, coworkers, and friends.

Per Dave’s wishes, there will be no funeral. However, a celebration of his life will be held in the spring for his family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Because of his and our faith in Jesus Christ, we know that this is not goodbye, but see you later.

Perfect submission, all is at rest

I in my Savior am happy and blessed

Watching and waiting, looking above

Filled with His goodness, lost in His love

Lyrics from Dave’s favorite hymn, Blessed Assurance

