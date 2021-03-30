Double Murder Suspects Make Juneau County Court Appearance
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Two suspects in a Juneau County double murder appeared in court Monday in Mauston. Twenty-four-year-old Felix Rivera-Medina and 23-year-old Makaela Decorah were arrested last week on unrelated charges. They are being held in the deaths of 42-year-old Tina Decorah and 33-year-old Duane Mallory. Those two victims were found inside a home in the Town of Lyndon March 15th. Rivera-Medina is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and Decorah is accused of helping him. The two are scheduled to return to court April 14th. A Baseball bat was believed to be the murder weapon.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Schaub, James (Jim) Bruce Age 60 of Lodi
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2021 at 4:33 PM
-
Asian Americans in Wisconsin share the discrimination against them during the pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM
After the mass shooting in Atlanta, Asian Americans' experiences with racism and trauma are finally being recognized.
-
Double Murder Suspects Make Juneau County Court Appearance
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM
-
Sportsman’s Expo Moved To Dells, Draws Big Crowd
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM
-
Underly outspends Kerr with major donation from Democratic Party in state superintendent...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2021 at 3:27 PM
Political organizations have injected more than $1 million in the technically non-partisan race.
-
Strong Set Starts Cant Lead New Lisbon Past Riverdale in Volleyball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2021 at 3:12 PM
-
Beaver, Robert Allen Age 80
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2021 at 2:43 PM
-
With vaccines rolling out but variants rising, we're at 'a critical juncture' in COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2021 at 2:24 PM
As the world approaches a second spring in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, ramped up vaccinations and the emergence of frightening variants of the new coronavirus are offering two contradictory visions of the future. […]
-
Over 1 million Wisconsin residents vaccinated as DHS signals opening COVID-19 vaccine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2021 at 12:58 PM
The deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services signaled vaccine eligibility would open up to everyone 16 and older sometime in April
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.