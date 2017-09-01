DOT suspends major highway work for Labor Day weekend

Motorists won’t have to contend with work in construction zones around Wisconsin on this Labor Day weekend. The state Department of Transportation said that while drivers could still encounter some lane restrictions and traffic delays in work zones, travel disruptions should be kept to a minimum. Work will be suspended until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.