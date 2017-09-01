DOT suspends major highway work for Labor Day weekend
Motorists won’t have to contend with work in construction zones around Wisconsin on this Labor Day weekend. The state Department of Transportation said that while drivers could still encounter some lane restrictions and traffic delays in work zones, travel disruptions should be kept to a minimum. Work will be suspended until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, […]
Source: WRN.com
