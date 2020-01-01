Dorsey steps down in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey resigned just two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens. Dorsey’s decision to step down came after he refused to take a reduced role within the organization that was offered to him by owner Jimmy Haslam. Dorsey had revamped the Browns during his two seasons as GM, but […]

