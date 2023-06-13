Door County's newest entries to the Wisconsin register of historic places have quite the stories to tell
The 19th-century schooners are the Boaz and Sunshine, both lumber haulers whose remains are visible from the surface of the water.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Oconto County man sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison
for producing child...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2023 at 12:06 AM
Evidence showed that the man sexually assaulted a child he was babysitting and took images of the abuse on his smartphone.
-
Door County's newest entries to the Wisconsin register of historic places have quite the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2023 at 11:14 PM
The 19th-century schooners are the Boaz and Sunshine, both lumber haulers whose remains are visible from the surface of the water.
-
Door County 911 dispatcher takes call for fire that destroyed her Forestville home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM
Eight pets were killed and the family lost almost everything in the blaze.
-
Wisconsin is considering changes to its alcohol industry. Here's what this could mean for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2023 at 10:15 PM
The overhaul would affect consumers of breweries and wineries as well as wedding barns, distributors and more.
-
Weekend rain a welcome sight, but we’ll need more to break the drought says NWS
by Raymond Neupert on June 12, 2023 at 9:07 PM
The rain Wisconsin has been seeing over the last few days is a welcome sight. National Weather Service meteorologist Richard Mamrosh says it might not be enough for some. “Some locations will get a half inch to perhaps an inch of rain, […]
-
Alcohol regulations overhaul set for hearing at Capitol on Tuesday
by Raymond Neupert on June 12, 2023 at 9:06 PM
A bill to overhaul Wisconsin’s alcohol regulations is on the fast track at the Capitol. The 156-page bill is a product of years of negotiations between Republican lawmakers and industry representatives. It was just announced last week and will […]
-
What's the most popular cocktail in Wisconsin? It may surprise you.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2023 at 8:54 PM
An Old Fashioned or a Bloody Mary: Which is most popular in Wisconsin?
-
'Three-term Tony': Gov. Tony Evers hints at 2026 re-election run in speech at Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM
Gov. Tony Evers teased a potential bid for a third term during a speech at the Wisconsin Democratic Party Convention in Green Bay.
-
Tomah Legion Falls to Westby in Battle of Scenic Bluffs Conference Pitchers
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2023 at 3:03 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.