Door County's first German-style Christmas market is a chance to shop local artisans in a pastoral setting
Door County’s first Christkindlmarkt will be hosted by Sister Bay’s Historical Society. 22 vendors from artisans to craftspersons will open shop.
'An essential requirement to function in the 21st century': VP Kamala Harris stresses...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2021 at 11:22 PM
Broadband internet access, clean drinking water and safer roads are coming via the bill, Vice President Kamala Harris told the Journal Sentinel.
Weidner Center to welcome back Riverdance for 25th anniversary show, comedian Sebastian...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2021 at 11:19 PM
Weidner Center to host Irish dance phenomenon Riverdance for their 25th anniversary and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in 2022.
Green Bay Packers sell 33,000 shares in first three hours to kick off stock sale
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2021 at 11:03 PM
Proceeds of the sale will be used for Lambeau Field projects, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said.
Bipartisan bill eases pot possession penalties in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on November 16, 2021 at 10:10 PM
A bipartisan bill would ease penalties for possession of small amounts of cannabis in Wisconsin, but stops short of legalization. Republican Representative Shae Sortwell says his party’s attitudes are changing. “There was just a Gallop […]
Proposed bill to standardize marijuana penalties would raise fines in Milwaukee and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2021 at 9:54 PM
Some Democratic lawmakers who have pushed for marijuana legalization are not fully supportive of the legislation.
Wisconsin Democrats introduce package of bills to address climate change, encourage...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2021 at 7:44 PM
The "Forward on Climate" package includes 22 bills encouraging clean energy, electric vehicles and environmental justice
Gundersen St. Joseph’s recognized for patient satisfaction, quality for second...
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM
Local Athletes Named to Football All Conference South Central
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM
