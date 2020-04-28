Door County reports second COVID-related death, two new cases
Both Door County deaths were people in their 70s, according to Door County Public Health.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Gov. Tony Evers eases restrictions on some nonessential Wisconsin businesses
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2020 at 1:44 AM
Animal groomers, small engine repair shops and upholstery businesses will be allowed to reopen Wednesday with some changes.
-
27-year-old Appleton man charged with killing a woman by driving while intoxicated
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2020 at 12:17 AM
Terral Wallace also faces three counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
-
Green Bay man charged with coughing on police officers after claiming to be infected with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2020 at 11:54 PM
Pete J. Salazar faces four counts of discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers, among other charges.
-
Keshena man and woman charged for role in April 7 shooting on city's west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2020 at 11:41 PM
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back on April 7 in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Western Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.
-
Less-invasive breathing therapies could keep 'significant number' of patients off...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2020 at 11:08 PM
The nightmare scenario of a ventilator shortage has made building and buying them a national priority. But doctors are becoming less concerned.
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 27, 2020
by Bob Hague on April 27, 2020 at 10:31 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON APRIL 27, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
-
Evers lessens restrictions on some nonessential businesses
by Bob Hague on April 27, 2020 at 10:22 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday issued an Emergency Order which adds some changes to the existing statewide Safer at Home order during the COVID-19 outbreak. Evers said his latest directive “turns the dial another notch,” […]
-
-
WEDC working to connect businesses with federal assistance
by Bob Hague on April 27, 2020 at 9:57 PM
Wisconsin Economic Development Secretary-CEO Missy Hughes says businesses are facing challenges, in accessing federal pandemic assistance. “We continue to see anxiety. You know the PPP (Paycheck Protection) and the Economic Injury Development […]
