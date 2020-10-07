Door County reports first COVID-related death since May
A fourth Door County resident succumbed to the virus on Wednesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Tony Evers to open field hospital at State Fair Park to provide relief for overwhelmed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2020 at 11:22 PM
Gov. Tony Evers will open the state's first field hospital at State Fair Park as the state continues to face a surge of COVID-19 patients.
Inside Resch Expo: Why the $93 million Ashwaubenon venue has a 'wow' factor and stayed on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2020 at 9:57 PM
Conventions and trade shows are pausing planning, but Resch Expo will host its first events in early 2021.
Construction continues on Resch Expo
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2020 at 9:57 PM
Construction of the Resch Expo is expected to be complete in 2021.
Green Bay advances Equal Rights Ordinance to add rules against discrimination in housing,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2020 at 9:02 PM
The council approved the measure 9-3, going beyond state and federal laws to include more classes of protected people.
Wisconsin reports more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths as crisis continues to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2020 at 8:52 PM
Hospitals in Wisconsin are treating nearly triple the number of coronavirus patients as a month ago. State health officials warned the crisis would worsen.
Juneau County Health Dept. Reports 11 News COVID19 Cases During Wednesday (10/7) Report
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2020 at 8:27 PM
Marquette Poll: Joe Biden maintains lead over Donald Trump in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM
This latest survey comes during an avalanche of news, including the aftermath of the first presidential debate and Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
Green Bay Packers no longer accept cash at Lambeau Field, Titletown District as COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2020 at 7:12 PM
Packers-related businesses will accept payment by cards and apps but not by cash or checks. That includes in the stands, when fans are allowed.
