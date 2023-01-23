Door County Reads explores a book about two boys coming of age in the Wisconsin Northwoods
Starting Jan. 26, “Raft of Stars” will be celebrated and explored with discussions, related movies and plays, hikes and writing workshops.
Man killed by police after home invasion in Menomonie
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 23, 2023 at 2:01 PM
Police say the suspect had broken into an area apartment, threatened the homeowner and then stolen the homeowner's vehicle.
Ojibwe 'Olympic games' returning to Wisconsin after US government banned them nearly 150...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM
For the first time in more than 150 years, the Ojibwe 'Winter Olympics' are once again being played on Madeline Island in Wisconsin.
Door County Reads explores a book about two boys coming of age in the Wisconsin Northwoods
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM
Starting Jan. 26, "Raft of Stars" will be celebrated and explored with discussions, related movies and plays, hikes and writing workshops.
Women's march draws more than a thousand to Madison on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 22, 2023 at 11:51 PM
Around 1,500 protesters filled the state Capitol on Sunday to demonstrate their opposition to last year's landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
A Wisconsin man saw the 'natural wonder' of the entire Mississippi River, all by bike
by USA TODAY on January 22, 2023 at 11:05 AM
Roger Gray biked from the start of the Mississippi River in northern Minnesota to its end, where it spills out into the Gulf of Mexico.
One Fond du Lac area teen killed, two injured as car veers off road into tree
by Sheboygan Press on January 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM
The vehicle traveled at a high speed, lost control and struck a tree in the Township of Taycheedah, according to a preliminary investigation.
Life prison sentence for man who murdered UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in 2008
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2023 at 3:11 AM
Zimmermann's parents said they were relieved David Kahl will remain behind bars forever. But said they, too, serve their own life sentence without their daughter.
Fire department halts damage at Oconto High School
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 21, 2023 at 2:24 AM
Smoldering insulation set off an alarm in the upstairs auxiliary gym at the school Friday afternoon.
Green Bay man charged with bank robbery told police he 'tried to get caught' for medical...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM
The 61-year-old said he "did not want to scare anyone" so he waited for customers to leave.
