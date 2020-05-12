Door County leaders, health officials call off Fourth of July celebrations
With uncertainty surrounding future gatherings as COVID-19 continues, Door County leaders decided celebrating the nation is not worth the public health risk.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Door County leaders, health officials call off Fourth of July celebrations
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2020 at 8:44 PM
With uncertainty surrounding future gatherings as COVID-19 continues, Door County leaders decided celebrating the nation is not worth the public health risk.
-
State nears start of Badger Bounce Back plan as COVID-19 infections slow down
by Raymond Neupert on May 12, 2020 at 8:17 PM
There’s more signs that the state will be opening up businesses sooner, rather than later, under the Governor’s Badger Bounce Back Plan. New numbers from the Department of Health Services show that the state is now meeting 5 out of the 6 […]
-
Watch Coronavirus Five in Five for May 12, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2020 at 8:05 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Marquette Poll shows partisan divide over measures to restrict COVID-19 in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2020 at 7:42 PM
In the head-to-head race for president, former Vice President Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by 46% to 43%.
-
Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2020 at 7:20 PM
Emergency Order #36, signed by Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, allows all standalone or strip-mall based retail stores to offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time while […]
-
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2020 at 7:12 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
-
Getting groceries delivered isn't as easy as it sounds; how to avoid delays, substitutes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2020 at 6:55 PM
Long wait times, substituted items and drop-off issues are among the challenges when you order groceries online But there are ways to smooth out the process.
-
At least 400 people have died from coronavirus in Wisconsin. Here's what trends are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2020 at 6:26 PM
Many Wisconsin COVID-19 victims are men, over 70, with underlying health issues. But there's more to understand about the trend.
-
Brown County coronavirus testing open to everyone on Wednesday; death toll rises to 20
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2020 at 6:09 PM
Brown County to begin offering free COVID-19 tests for all residents on Wednesday
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.