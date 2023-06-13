Door County 911 dispatcher takes call for fire that destroyed her Forestville home
Eight pets were killed and the family lost almost everything in the blaze.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Arraignment live updates: Trump leaves courthouse after pleading not guilty to all...
by USA TODAY on June 14, 2023 at 12:03 AM
Facing 37 federal charges related to his handling of classified documents, Donald Trump will be in a Florida court Tuesday for his arraignment.
Republicans poised to cut the UW System budget as the debate over campus diversity...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM
The proposed budget cut is the latest escalation in a clash between Republicans and the UW System over campus diversity offices.
After decades of damage, Oneida Reservation projects 'repair the land to what it wanted...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM
The Oneida team worked with Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to help farmers pursue conservation practices.
Voucher schools see a lifeline in shared revenue deal, but Gov. Tony Evers' allies are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM
The voucher provisions were part of a broad K-12 package that Evers and Republicans have said amounts to $1 billion in spending for schools.
Authors of 'Paper Valley' to host discussion on history of the cleanup of PCBs in Fox...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM
The cleanup of polychlorinated biphenyls of the Lower Fox River removed 6.5 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment by the time it ended in 2020.
What's the most popular cocktail in Wisconsin? It may surprise you
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM
An old Fashioned or a Bloody Mary: Which is most popular in Wisconsin?
Taylor Schabusiness returns to court in beheading case; what to know about today's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM
Taylor Schabusiness' attorney was to supress statements made to police and evidence collected at her apartment and a minivan she had been driving.
Gun safety bills from Democrats are unlikely to advance
by Bob Hague on June 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM
Democrats at the Capitol are proposing gun safety measures. Lawmakers unveiled the measures during a Capitol press conference on Monday, along with Attorney General Josh Kaul and gun violence prevention advocates. “Listen to me. How many more […]
