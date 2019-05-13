Don’t transport firewood this camping season

Spring camping season is here, and the state agriculture department is reminding people not to transport firewood. Moving fresh firewood from place to place can spread pests and diseases. Spokeswoman Donna Gilson says it’s not just emerald ash borer or gypsy moths that they’re worried about. “There could be insects or diseases that we aren’t […]

