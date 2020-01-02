Doncic, Antetokounmpo lead first round of voting for 2020 All-Star game

Dallas Mavericks second-year guard Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the first round of voting for the 2020 All-Star Game. Doncic leads all players with 1,703,957 votes, 599 more than Antetokounmpo, the top vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. Fan voting accounts for 50% of the vote for the five starters […]

