Donating Blood Could Win You Pontoon Boat

You can help someone in need by donating blood. Join the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a two-day blood drive being held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Donate and be entered for a chance to win a brand-new pontoon boat (terms and conditions apply).

Appointments are strongly encouraged for anyone who would like to donate, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff Medical Center in the mobile drives.

Source: WRJC.com







