Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center

There is no substitute for the lifesaving gift of blood. It is precious, it is perishable, and the need for it is vital. Together, we can be a beacon of hope.

Do your part to help save lives by joining the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a blood drive being held on Tuesday, December 28 from 10 am to 3 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

All donors will receive a $15 e-gift card for donating that can be used at a variety of businesses.

You can save up to three lives in your community by donating blood. The Blood Center of Wisconsin is the sole provider of blood to the medical center and the need for blood is critical across our state.

Make a blood donation on December 28 at Mile Bluff Medical Center. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

Requirements for being a blood donor:

Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)

Feel well on day of donation

Be free of major cold and flu symptoms

Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years

Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS

Tips to remember the day you donate:

Bring along a photo ID such as a driver’s license.

Drink plenty of fluids prior to and following your donation.

Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following your donation.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.