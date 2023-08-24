Donald who? Fox barely mentions Trump in first half of debate until 10-minute indictment discussion

Donald Trump was barely mentioned in the Fox News Channel debate that he skipped until halfway through. That’s when moderator Bret Baier said he wanted to talk about “the elephant not in the room” — the former president and his…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.