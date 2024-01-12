Donald Trump's grip on Republican politics is put to the test in ice-cold Iowa's caucuses

Voting is set to begin in icy Iowa as former President Donald Trump eyes a resounding victory. The Iowa caucuses begin Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The caucuses are the opening contest in the months-long Republican presidential primary…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.