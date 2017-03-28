Donald Trump's budget propoal cuts after-school programs for Wisconsin's neediest children
More than 42,000 Wisconsin students participate in Community Learning Centers targeted for cuts in President Donald Trump’s budget.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
