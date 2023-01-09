Donald Trump – Trump touts one year’s decline in drug overdoses, ignoring three years of increases

As president, Donald Trump “marshaled the full power of government to stop deadly drugs, opioids, and fentanyl from coming into our country. As a result, drug overdose deaths declined nationwide for the first time in nearly 30 years.”

Source: Politifacts.com







