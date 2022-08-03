Donald Trump to hold rally for Tim Michels in Waukesha August 5 ahead of Wisconsin's primary election for governor
Donald Trump plans to hold a rally at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on Aug. 5, the Friday before the Aug. 9 primary election.
HS Team Preview – Poynette Pumas
by WRJC WebMaster on August 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM
Gordon Jr., Bert “John” Age 82 of Mauston & Formerly of La Farge
by WRJC WebMaster on August 3, 2022 at 2:11 PM
Ron Johnson calls for subjecting Medicare and Social Security to annual budget talks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2022 at 1:08 PM
Ron Johnson suggested he seeks to turn everything in the federal budget into discretionary spending, including Social Security and Medicare.
Once the odds-on favorite, Rebecca Kleefisch is locked in a fierce GOP primary battle...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2022 at 12:19 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch was seen as the front-runner to challenge Tony Evers in Wisconsin, but Tim Michels' late entry into the race changed the picture.
Packers Family Night: From new ticket scanners to fireworks, here's everything you need...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Family Night to have all the usual features, including fireworks at the end.
The Green Bay area's rich diversity needs to show up in the Press-Gazette newsroom, too
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The Press-Gazette is sharing its annual snapshot of our staff census as we work toward a more reflective newsroom.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' refusal to decertify 2020 election pushes Donald Trump to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2022 at 1:29 AM
Vos has emerged as a target of Trump and his supporters for their ire over Trump's loss to Joe Biden in Wisconsin by about 21,000 votes.
Tim Michels, Donald Trump's endorsed candidate for Wisconsin governor, refuses to commit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2022 at 1:23 AM
Michels and his top two opponents in the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor distanced themselves from Trump in a town hall forum.
