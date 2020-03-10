Donald Trump to headline 'Catholics for Trump' campaign event March 19 at Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee
President Donald Trump will launch a “Catholics for Trump” coalition at the March 19 event, according to a news release from the campaign.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
