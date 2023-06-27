Donald Trump threatens to boycott Milwaukee presidential debate over Fox News coverage
Donald Trump complains that Fox News – a debate sponsor for the Aug. 23 debate at FiservForum – has ignored his recent campaign events.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Fourth of July fireworks in Door County: Here's when and where to find the "oohs" and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM
Eight communities from one end of the Peninsula to the other will host fireworks shows between July 1 and 8, some with parades, music, food and games.
Neeley, Denise Age 59 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2023 at 2:49 PM
Strong Pitching Leads Mauston past Adams-Friendship in Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2023 at 2:48 PM
Milwaukee's air quality is among the worst in the world. Here's where it ranks.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM
Wisconsin's air quality is among the worst in the United States and the world Monday.
Menominee River site gets protection of National Historic Register designation
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM
Developers of major projects at the site would need to consult with the Menominee Nation.
Green Bay School Board pumps breaks on closing Tank, makes new policy on community task...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM
The board also approved the scope and criteria for the boundary and equity analysis and moved forward with buying more land for Preble High's stadium.
As Wisconsin steps closer to ending pandemic-related support for child care, families,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM
A new report estimates more than 2,000 child care programs will close without Child Care Counts, impacting more than 87,000 children.
Republican budget proposal reduces Evers spending plan by nearly $7 billion, according to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM
Lawmakers will vote on a $97.7 billion budget this week, about a 6% reduction from what Gov. Tony Evers proposed.
