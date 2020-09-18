Donald Trump tears into Joe Biden in return visit to Wisconsin
With Wisconsin emerging as the key battleground state, President Donald Trump returned Thursday for a rally at an airport near Wausau.
'A school year unlike any other': State's top educator to seek boost in special ed,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 1:02 AM
Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction to seek increases in special education and mental health funding in the next biennial budget.
New coronavirus cases reach all-time high of 2,000 as young people, schools drive surge
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 1:02 AM
A Green Bay school district announced a teacher died after being hospitalized with the virus, although it did not say where she contracted it.
Bay Port teacher dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19, Howard-Suamico School...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 18, 2020 at 12:32 AM
Heidi Hussli's death Thursday is believed to be the area's first involving a teacher since the school year began several weeks ago.
American Family giving more than 13,500 employees a paid day off to vote
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2020 at 11:53 PM
American Family will also open two facilities in Madison to be used as polling places.
Baldwin, Evers: Funding promised by Trump to help Kenosha can't be used to rebuild
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2020 at 11:09 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers say money promised for Kenosha's recovery by the Trump administration could amount to much less than expected.
Forest County has soared in recent weeks to have highest COVID infection rate in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 17, 2020 at 10:30 PM
Forest County, where there are two tribal reservations, is seeing a COVID-19 outbreak and currently has the highest infection rate in the state.
Wisconsin likely won't have presidential results on election night
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2020 at 10:07 PM
Wisconsin likely won't have results in the presidential race on election night largely because state lawmakers won't OK early count.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to deliver foreign policy address inside state Capitol
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM
Mike Pompeo will visit the capital city as President Donald Trump mounts an aggressive re-election campaign in the state.
