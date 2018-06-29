Donald Trump – President Trump makes some interesting claims about Wisconsin's Republican voting history

The Truth-o-Meter says: Pants on Fire! | President Trump makes some interesting claims about Wisconsin’s Republican voting history



On a warm June afternoon, President Donald Trump proudly presided over the groundbreaking of Foxconn’s new $10 billion operation in Mount Pleasant, Wis. Shovelfuls of dirt were tossed and speeches were made hailing the company’s decision to build its complex in Wisconsin. In the midst of it all, Trump took a moment to hail his own 2016 victory in Wisconsin, a win that was vital to securing the presidency. Wisconsin, Trump said on June 28, 2018, "hadn’t been won by a Republican since Dwight D. Eisenhower, in 1952." He went on: "And I won Wisconsin. And I like Wisconsin …

Source: Politifacts.com

