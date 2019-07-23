Donald Trump – No, Mexico didn't take 30% of U.S. auto business as Trump claims

The Truth-o-Meter says: False | No, Mexico didn’t take 30% of U.S. auto business as Trump claims



Amid on-again, off-again threats of tariffs and an ongoing border crisis, President Donald Trump has kept the pedal to the metal on one specific claim about the U.S. and Mexico. He says the U.S. has lost 30% of its automobile business to its southern neighbor. He said it on CNBC. He said it on Twitter in May and again in June. And he circled back to it during his latest visit to Wisconsin. "Mexico, they took 30% of our automobile business, I don’t know if you know that or not," Trump said during a June 12, 2019 speech at Derco …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





