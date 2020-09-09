Donald Trump Jr., speaking about Kenosha protest shootings and Kyle Rittenhouse, says, 'We all do stupid things at 17'
In an interview on “Extra,” Donald Trump Jr. commented on 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse and the shootings that killed two people and injured another during unrest in Kenosha.
The effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers just before the election has split Republicans
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 9, 2020 at 11:30 PM
The recall effort against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has brought new people onto the political scene and split Wisconsin's GOP.
Brown County sets single-day record for COVID-19 cases as total surpasses 6,000
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 9, 2020 at 11:06 PM
In Brown County, 175 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 307 tests run since Tuesday — a positivity rate of 57%.
Dane County executive asks University of Wisconsin to consider sending undergrads home
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 9, 2020 at 11:04 PM
The letter is just the latest from local government officials expressing concerns about UW-Madison's reopening.
Two Milwaukee police officers resigned rather than be fired after being caught on video...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 9, 2020 at 10:45 PM
At least 246 law enforcement officers in Wisconsin have quit instead of being fired from 2017 to June 2020, according to state records.
Joe Biden retains lead over President Trump in latest round of Marquette Law School Poll
by Raymond Neupert on September 9, 2020 at 10:23 PM
The latest Marquette Law School Poll is out, and the presidential race hasn’t changed much, despite two conventions and visits from the candidates. Poll director Charles Franklin says there’s been little movement in the presidential […]
'This is an outside insurgency': Ron Johnson suggests CARES Act may be funding Kenosha...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 9, 2020 at 10:16 PM
Johnson said groups that set fire to buildings and looted in Kenosha are likely part of a coordinated effort.
Candidate Q&A: Get to know District 1 State Assembly hopefuls Jensen, Kitchens
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 9, 2020 at 10:13 PM
Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, and Egg Harbor restaurateur Kim Delorit Jensen compete to represent northeast Wisconsin in the Nov. 3 election.
