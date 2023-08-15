Donald Trump charged in sweeping Georgia indictment alongside Republican allies: recap
A grand jury in Georgia indicted Donald Trump Monday, accusing the former president and his allies of trying to steal President Joe Biden’s win.
President Joe Biden's Milwaukee visit touts 'Bidenomics' as 2024 election cycle heats up
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2023 at 8:49 PM
Biden highlighted the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act in a Milwaukee appearance setting the stage for the 2024 eledtion.
Elections commissioners plan to discuss Senate hearing on future of top elections official
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2023 at 8:39 PM
Republicans who control the Senate have indicated they want to oust election leader Meagan Wolfe, but commissioners have shielded her from a vote.
Wisconsin GOP chairman Brian Schimming referenced in Georgia indictment of Trump
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM
A Georgia grand jury indicted 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump and several allies.
Maui wildfire relief efforts are getting help from a new Door County Candle fundraiser
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2023 at 6:42 PM
The business that became known worldwide for its Ukraine Candle is now selling a passion fruit-scented candle with proceeds going to the Red Cross.
The Donald Trump Georgia indictment: Everything you need to know in one place
by USA TODAY on August 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM
The Fulton Country Trump indictment uses RICO charges to tie Trump together with several co-conspirators. Here's what happens next.
HS Football Preview – 2023 Necedah Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM
Lauterbach, Eleanor P. Age 88 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2023 at 2:06 PM
Wuerzberger, Kathleen L. Age 76 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2023 at 2:04 PM
Bice: Dozens reverse Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley's edits to her Wikipedia page
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM
For months, Bradley has been quietly editing the details of her personal Wikipedia page to remove information critical of her and her rulings.
