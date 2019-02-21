Domestic Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of A New Lisbon Man Accused of Child Abuse

A 36 year old New Lisbon man is facing multiple charges including Physical Abuse to a Child, Felony Intimidation of a Victim, Strangulation and Suffocation, and Resisting an Officer. On February 19th authorities responded to a New Lisbon residence for a report of a domestic disturbance. The victim claimed “they” and Joseph Lankford had gotten into an argument over THC oil. The victim claimed Lankford was drunk and became violent. Lankford allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed the victims head into the door. A juvenile tried to stop the fight but the juvenile was pushed onto the couch by Lankford. The Juvenile left and went to a relative’s house that lived nearby. Lankford made threats that if the Juvenile did not come back he would kill the adult victim. He also allegedly hit the adult victim in the face causing the victims glasses to break. When authorities arrived Lankford tried to hide and only came out when authorities threatened to use a Taser on him. Lankford resisted authorities trying to place him in the squad car. Injuries to the victim matched the victim’s story according to the criminal complaint. Lankford made multiple threats and claimed to be part of a cartel.

