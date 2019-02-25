Dom Meurett Finishes 2nd At WIAA State Wrestling Tournament

Mauston’s Dom Meurett came up just short in his quest for a WIAA State wrestling championship at 285 pounds. Dom was pinned in the 2nd period of his state championship match by Logan Zschemitz of Spencer/Columbus Catholic. Despite the loss Dom completed a 40-5 senior season and was on the podium receiving a 2nd place medal at the Kohl Center in Madison on the grandest stage for high school wrestling. WRJC is very privileged to have been able to call Dom’s matches this past weekend and throughout his career.

Source: WRJC.com





