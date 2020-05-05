DOJ Withdraws 2016 Opinion on High-Capacity Well Permitting
Wisconsin’s attorney general is reversing one of his predecessor’s stances on the permit process for high-capacity wells.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-
Spring Planting Progress Surpasses Five-Year Average
on May 5, 2020 at 11:11 AM
The spring of 2020 is looking really good in terms of planting progress in the Badger State when compared to last year.
-
Dane County to Extend Property Tax Deadline to October 1
on May 5, 2020 at 11:11 AM
Residents of Dane County who still owe for the second half of their 2019 property taxes have been given more time to make that payment.
-
Wisconsin Officially Sets New Milk Production Record in '19
on May 5, 2020 at 11:11 AM
America's Dairyland stayed true to its name last year as the state set another record for total milk production, despite having less cows.
-
DOJ Withdraws 2016 Opinion on High-Capacity Well Permitting
on May 5, 2020 at 11:11 AM
Wisconsin's attorney general is reversing one of his predecessor's stances on the permit process for high-capacity wells.
-
PDPW Holding Fifth Week of Dairy Signal Programs
on May 5, 2020 at 11:11 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin has released its speaker and content line-up for this week's Dairy Signal online webcasts.
-
Brown County sheriff's office investigating incident in Allouez, says public not in danger
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 1:22 AM
The investigation is in the 3200 block of South Webster Avenue.
-
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for Monday, May 4
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2020 at 1:15 AM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Les presentamos la aplicación COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect
by USA TODAY Handout on May 5, 2020 at 1:12 AM
COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect es una aplicación gratuita de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Madison que provee información sobre el coronavirus, redes de apoyo social y recursos para los residentes de Wisconsin en diferentes idiomas. […]
-
New app aims to help Wisconsinites sort coronavirus facts from fiction
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 1:12 AM
UW Madison's Center for Health Enhancement System Studies has launched a COVID-19 app to dispel misinformation about the disease, provide information on prevention, access to resources, and help Wisconsinites cope with the pandemic's impact. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.