James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46, escaped Thursday morning, according to Portage police.
Tony Evers closes schools for the year, extends order to stay at home until May 26
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2020 at 8:36 PM
One of the Legislature's top Republicans signaled he may take legal action to stop Evers from acting unilaterally.
Brown County coronavirus cases reach 150 in largest one-day increase yet
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 8:26 PM
A health official says it's too early to tell if the increase was driven by people who voted at Green Bay-area polling places last week.
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for Wednesday, April 15
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 8:24 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Do not fear the Devil nor COVID-19': Wisconsin police chief asks governor to end Safer...
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 16, 2020 at 7:57 PM
Colby-Abbotsford Chief Jason Bauer said he meant to use the devil as a metaphor but believes Gov. Evers should relax his stay-at-home order.
DOJ: Two inmates escaped Columbia County prison by climbing security fences, taking cab
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 7:37 PM
James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46, escaped Thursday morning, according to Portage police.
COVID -19 Update Gov. Extends Safer at Home
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2020 at 7:27 PM
The order issued in response to the coronavirus outbreak was set to expire on April 24 in Wisconsin. On Thursday, the governor announced another month of Safer at Home, which restricts non-essential business and travel in the state.
Door County closes campgrounds until the end of May
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 7:23 PM
To slow the spread of COVID-19, campgrounds along the peninsula will follow the state's safer-at-home order by not opening to visitors until the end of May.
Evers extends ‘Safer at Home’ to May 26, eases some restrictions
by Bob Hague on April 16, 2020 at 7:05 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Thursday announced that he’s ordered Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to extend his “Safer at Home” order, originally set to expire on April 24, to May 26. Evers issued the order on March 24, […]
Missouri livestock farmer charged with killing Shawano County brothers bound over for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 6:41 PM
Garland Nelson is charged with killing Nicholas and Justin Diemel when they came to his ranch to collect $250,000 he owed them.
