DOJ Releases New Data on Crimes and Sex Offenses for 2019
MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that 2019 data on offenses, arrests, and related data reported by law enforcement agencies across the state is now available.
“Quality data is a critical tool for good policymaking,” said Attorney General Kaul. “UCR data can help criminal justice professionals and lawmakers as they make decisions about how to protect public safety.”
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) publishes interactive data dashboards containing information collected through the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, using definitions of offenses and arrests as defined by the FBI. These dashboards include offenses by agency, arrests by agency, statewide arrestee demographics, and offense and arrest trends by agency over time. Statewide human trafficking offense and arrest data for 2019 are also now available. Additional incident-level information regarding sex offenses is also included in an interactive sex offense dashboard. Data from 2019 was added to the dashboards at the end of April, and now includes information from 2015-2019.
Data is provided by law enforcement, and additional information regarding data notes and methodology is also included with the dashboards. The data can be utilized by researchers, policy makers, criminal justice agencies, and the community to understand trends in reported crime and arrest data by type and geographic area.
The dashboards were developed by the DOJ Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis (BJIA), which works to inform criminal justice policy and practice by conducting objective research, analysis, and evaluation of information. The original dashboards were first launched in 2016, and additional dashboards developed by BJIA have been added since then.
The following dashboards have been updated:
- UCR Arrest Data
- UCR Arrest Demographics
- UCR Offense Data
- UCR Offense and Arrest Data by Agency
- UCR Sex Offense Data
