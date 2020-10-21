DOJ ready to enforce voter intimidation laws as in person voting opens

Early voting is now underway across Wisconsin and the Department of Justice says it’s ready to protect voters. Attorney General Josh Kaul says they are going to be watching for voter intimidation during the next two weeks heading into election day. “Somebody uses force or the threat of force to prevent somebody from voting? That’s […]

