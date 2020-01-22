DOJ partners with gas stations to spot human trafficking

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is partnering with the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association, in an effort to help spot human traffickers. Attorney General Josh Kaul says employees working in places like gas stations and hotels can often be the first to spot trafficking. “They can also allow law enforcement to make contact with […]

