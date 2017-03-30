DOJ launches Wisconsin ‘Safe at Home’ program

Victims of domestic violence in Wisconsin have a new resource to keep themselves and their families safe from their abusers. The new “Safe At Home” initiative provides confidential mailing addresses from the state of Wisconsin. Attorney General Brad Schimel says victims will be able to use that address for both public and private purposes. Wisconsin’s […]

