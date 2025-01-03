DOJ finds Oklahoma City police discriminate against people with behavioral disabilities
A U.S. Department of Justice investigation has found Oklahoma City and its police department have discriminated against people with behavioral health disabilities. That is a finding in a 45-page report released by the federal agency on Friday after a two-year…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Four-year-old hit and killed by school bus (SUSSEX) A four-year-old boy was hit by a school bus and killed Thursday morning. It happened while the kindergartener was transferring buses outside Silver Spring Intermediate School in Sussex. The bus was […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 3, 2025 at 8:15 AM
WEC votes to investigate uncounted ballots in Madison (MADISON) Staff of the Wisconsin Elections Commission will investigate nearly 200 uncounted absentee ballots in Madison. During a special meeting Monday, Commission chair Anne Jacobs made the […]
Apply To Be Next Alice in Dairyland
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2025 at 5:43 PM
Hagemann, Valerie Irene Age 67 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2025 at 4:07 PM
Titletown Report for 1/2/2025
by Bill Scott on January 2, 2025 at 11:54 AM
Reaction to the likely season ending knee injury for defensive back Jaire Alexander
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 2, 2025 at 11:53 AM
Jaire Alexander’s season has come to a likely end after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his sore left knee – The Packers close out the regular season against the Bears – More College Football Playoff action yesterday – The […]
Select Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 2, 2025 at 8:19 AM
WEC meets to examine uncounted ballots in Madison (MADISON) Why nearly 200 ballots went uncounted on Election Day in Madison will be scrutinized. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday morning. The six member […]
WBA Award Entry 2024 State Legion Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 6:06 PM
Man Wanted in New Lisbon Triple Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 5:32 PM
