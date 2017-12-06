Dogs rescued from South Korean ‘meat farm’ at Oshkosh shelter

An Oshkosh animal shelter is taking in three dogs saved from a South Korean dog meat farm. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is caring for them after Humane Society International saved about 170 dogs from a single facility. Cari Tetzlaff is with the shelter. She says Humane Society International is working to transition dog farms […]

Source: WRN.com

