Dogs, Carl W. Age 90 of Mauston

Carl W. Dogs, age 90 years, of rural Mauston, Wisconsin, who resided on the home farm where he was born and raised, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Mauston.

His parents were Carl and Caroline (Brandt) Dogs and he married Shirley Collins.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at Fort McCoy for many years.

A celebration of his life will be held at a family gathering at a later date.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com





