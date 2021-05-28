Dog Injured in Vernon County Accident

On May 27, 2021 at 2:53 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center was notified about a two vehicle crash near Westby at the intersection of W. Smith Road and Barstad Road. Grace Kimball, age 19 of Viroqua was northbound on Barstad Rd and failed to stop at the stop sign. Kimball’s vehicle struck a westbound vehicle operated by Kermit Bekkum, age 82 of rural Westby. Kimball’s vehice came to rest on W. Smith Road. Bekkum’s vehicle traveled into the ditch and came to rest in a field.

Kimball and Bekkum were both checked by Westby 1st Responders and Tri-State Ambulance Service. Both Kimball and Bekkum refused transportion to the hospital.

Kimball and Bekkum were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Kermit Bekkum also had two small dogs with him in the vehicle. One dog was ok, the other needed veterinarian attention.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.