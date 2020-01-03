Does child care cost take a big bite of Wisconsin families' budgets?
State Rep. David Crowley says “Child care costs account for 24% of a WI family’s budget.This is well above the 10% affordability threshold established by the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human services.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Does child care cost take a big bite of Wisconsin families’ budgets?2 hours ago
- Trump rally and Bucks game at same time will flood downtown Milwaukee; expect delays2 hours ago
- Subscription sale: $3 for 3 months. You’ll win and you’ll support our journali...2 hours ago
- Juneau County Meetings3 hours ago
- Mauston Athletic Weekly Schedule3 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster4 hours ago
- December Class III Milk Price Dips to $19.376 hours ago
- Applications Available for 73rd Alice in Dairyland6 hours ago
- Deere Completes Expansion of Horicon Works Facility6 hours ago
- Budenholzer named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month19 hours ago
- Doncic, Antetokounmpo lead first round of voting for 2020 All-Star game20 hours ago
- Raven Greene returns in time for playoffs22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.