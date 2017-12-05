Documents give details on harassment complaint against Coggs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin taxpayers spent $75,000 to resolve a sexual harassment and racial discrimination complaint against Milwaukee Treasurer Spencer Coggs that was lodged by a woman who worked for Coggs when he was a state senator, settlement documents…

